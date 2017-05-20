OpinionSummer learning cuts harm studentsSummer learning cuts harm...

Cuts to summer learning will worsen achievement gap This year, PED is allowing just 14,905 kids to enroll, even though K-3 Plus is in high demand Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qGAAfR Recently - and very quietly - the state Public Education Department appears to have cut $3 million or more from a popular summer learning program for young children ages 5 to 8 set to begin next month. As a result, 6,100 fewer children across New Mexico will receive classroom instruction that is proven to narrow the achievement gap between low-income students and their peers, increase skills, and improve student test scores.

