NTSB: Air ambulance crash result of refueling error
A final report on a 2014 air ambulance crash says use of the wrong fuel was the probable cause, resulting in engine damage and power loss after the plane took off from Las Cruces. The National Transportation Safety Board says a technician inadvertently put jet fuel into the plane instead of aviation gasoline and the pilot failed to catch the error.
