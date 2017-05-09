NM tourism secretary named national Mother of the Year
NM tourism secretary named national Mother of the Year New Mexico Tourism Secretary Rebecca Latham was named the 2017 National Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2q0mzcE State tourism chief says she'd like to have more money to invest in attracting more travelers from Mexico to the state. LAS CRUCES - New Mexico Tourism Secretary Rebecca Latham was named the 2017 National Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. The state's tourism department noted it's the second time in the organization's 82-year history that a mother from New Mexico has received the honor.
