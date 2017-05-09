NM tourism secretary named national M...

NM tourism secretary named national Mother of the Year

12 hrs ago Read more: Ruidoso News

New Mexico Tourism Secretary Rebecca Latham was named the 2017 National Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. The state's tourism department noted it's the second time in the organization's 82-year history that a mother from New Mexico has received the honor.

Las Cruces, NM

