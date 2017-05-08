News Minute: Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 5:50 p.m. MDT
Federal legislation is being introduced to ensure schools do not stigmatize or cast shame on children as attempts are made to collect lunch debts from parents. Bills were introduced Monday by Democratic lawmakers from New Mexico that would prohibit schools from singling out children because their parents have not paid school meal bills.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
