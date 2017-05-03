New Mexicans buying more medical marijuana
New Mexicans buying more medical marijuana Price still higher than surrounding states Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pytNUm LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Medical Cannabis program's revenues from the first three months of 2017 reached $19 million, an 86 percent increase over the first quarter of 2016 according to quarterly reports released by the New Mexico Department of Health. While the growth rate was 64 percent from 2015 to 2016, the growth rate has accelerated dramatically in the 2017 first quarter, according to a news release from Ultra Health, one of the state's providers.
