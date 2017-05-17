Need exceeds supply in NM foster care system There are nearly 1,300 foster families in New Mexico and a total of 2,600 children needing homes. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2quiCNq LAS CRUCES - In matching polka dot dress and shoes Tuesday evening, a stumbling, yet giddy, preschooler put a pixie face on harsh reality, statistics and numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.