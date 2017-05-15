Mesilla Valley Transportation Partners With Penske to Maintain Trucks
Mesilla Valley Transportation , a dry van truckload carrier based in Las Cruces, N.M., will work with Penske Truck Leasing Corp. to maintain its nationwide fleet of more than 1,300 trucks. Mesilla Valley Transportation ranks No.
