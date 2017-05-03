A 20-year-old man remains in stable condition after being shot in the back in a car parked at Young Park LCPD: Man accidentally shoots friend at Young Park A 20-year-old man remains in stable condition after being shot in the back in a car parked at Young Park Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qzfyND Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK LAS CRUCES - A shooting at Young Park that injured a 20-year-old man on Tuesday night appears to be accidental and no felony charges will be filed, police said.

