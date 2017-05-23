Jury deliberates in ex-deputy's murder trial
Tai Chan, the former Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy, takes the stand, explaining the events that lead up to the 2014 shooting of fellow deputy Jeremy Martin, during his retrial at the Third Judicial District Court, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Las Cruces, N.M. Chan is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Martin inside a hotel. His lawyers have said he acted in self-defense and a deadlocked jury last year forced a mistrial.
