Immigrants receive from free legal from Catholic Charities
Immigrants receive from free legal from Catholic Charities Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico offers free legal advice for immigrants in celebration of Santo Toribio Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/05/25/immigrants-receive-free-legal-catholic-charities/346635001/ Imelda Maynard, an immigration attorney with the Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, discusses the free legal advice they were offering in honor of the Santo Toribio Feast Day, Thursday, May 25,2017 LAS CRUCES - Free legal advice was offered to immigrants Thursday by the Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico in the name of Santo Toribio Romo Gonzalez, who is widely considered the patron saint of immigrants.
