Guilty plea on Mescalero assault charge John Michael Carrillo, 27,of Mescalero pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to an assault charge. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2r8RNvv John Michael Carrillo, 27, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Nation who resides in Mescalero, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to an assault charge.

