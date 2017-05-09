Great Conversation to focus on future of Lasa
City Councilor Greg Smith, District 2, invites residents of his district to participate in the second of a series of The Great Conversation about helping shape the future of Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
