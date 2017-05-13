Grateful NMSU alumnus begins engineer...

Grateful NMSU alumnus begins engineering scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The scholarship is expected to be awarded in fall 2017, and will provide $1,000 to at least two engineering students. Grateful alumnus begins engineering scholarship The scholarship is expected to be awarded in fall 2017, and will provide $1,000 to at least two engineering students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11) Apr 30 Mother Nature 8
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 24 Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr 19 watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr 17 watch dog2 21
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Apr 16 CONCHA PENA 9
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr '17 You know 5
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at May 14 at 2:45PM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC