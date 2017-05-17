Girl Scouts name new CEO: a Brownie t...

Girl Scouts name new CEO: a Brownie turned rocket scientist

Sylvia Acevedo, who earned a science badge as a Girl Scout and later became a rocket scientist and entrepreneur, was appointed Wednesday as CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA. A top priority, she said, would be to stem a sharp decline in the organization's membership.

Las Cruces, NM

