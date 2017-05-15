Frozen burritos maker relocates after recall, listeria scare
The New Mexico company that recalled more than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos because of possible listeria contamination says it's relocating. Green Chile Concepts LLC said it will start making food products at its new manufacturing plant starting Monday in a long-planned move.
