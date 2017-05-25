Film by Las Cruces native finalist for prestigious award
Evelyn Jane Ross' film "Adam" is one of nine up for a 2017 Student Film Award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the British version of the Academy Awards Film by Las Cruces native finalist for prestigious award Evelyn Jane Ross' film "Adam" is one of nine up for a 2017 Student Film Award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the British version of the Academy Awards Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2r0XUVJ Evelyn Jane Ross, a Los Angeles filmmaker and a Las Cruces native, is a finalist for a 2017 BAFTA Student Film Award.
