Feds searching for 3 fugitives with cartel ties
Feds searching for 3 fugitives with cartel ties LAS CRUCES - Federal authorities are still searching for three fugitives charged in connection to an international drug trafficking organization. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qr6avq Federal authorities announced Friday that 28 people with ties to the Sinaloa cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in New Mexico.
