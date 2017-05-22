Expert finds high alcohol use in New Mexico 2014 murder case

Gerald Byers and Davis Ruark with the district attorney's office take a moment to talk as Byers crosses examined Cecile A. Marczinski, during New Mexico Sheriff's Deputy Tai Chan's retrial for first-degree murder in the Third Judicial District Court, Thursday May 18, 2017, in Las Cruces, N.M. Chan is charged in the shooting death of deputy Jeremy Martin, 29, inside a hotel. His lawyers have said he acted in self-defense and a deadlocked jury last year forced a mistrial.

