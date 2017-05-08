Ex-Santa Fe County deputy to be retried in partner's death
In this Nov. 1, 2014 file photo, a portrait of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Martin is displayed during his memorial service at the Capital High School gymnasium in Santa fe, N.M. Tai Chan, the ex-deputy accused of killing his partner in 2014 following what authorities have said was an alcohol-fueled argument will be tried again after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict the first time. Chan's retrial in the shooting death of Martin is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Cruces.
