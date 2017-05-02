EditorialInvestments paying off in lower billsInvestments paying off...
City-owned facilities are producing 1,150 kilowatts of solar energy for the city to use, or about 5 percent savings of its total electricity needs Investments paying off in lower bills City-owned facilities are producing 1,150 kilowatts of solar energy for the city to use, or about 5 percent savings of its total electricity needs Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2quvdh7 Investments into solar energy production and energy efficiency can make a big difference in lowering the monthly utility bill for most consumers. The energy bill for the city has been as high as $5 million a year, said Lisa LaRoque, city sustainability officer.
