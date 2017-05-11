A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man for his involvement in the March 30 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian who was crossing Barker Road in Las Cruces. Driver indicted on felony charges in fatal hit-and-run A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man for his involvement in the March 30 hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian who was crossing Barker Road in Las Cruces.

