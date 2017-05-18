Document details death of lawman who ...

Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

A century-old document found inside a box of unarchived records in a southern New Mexico county is shedding a little more light on the shooting death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid. Dated July 9, 1908, the nearly illegible handwritten coroner's jury report refers to the investigation of the death of Pat Garrett, who served as sheriff in Lincoln and Dona Ana counties before being appointed as a customs collector along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) Wed ParamountGypsy 19
Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10) Wed ParamountGypsy 8
News Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11) Apr 30 Mother Nature 8
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 24 Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr 19 watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr '17 watch dog2 21
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC