Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid
A century-old document found inside a box of unarchived records in a southern New Mexico county is shedding a little more light on the shooting death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Mother Nature
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC