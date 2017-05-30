Document details death of lawman who ...

Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Weirton Daily Times

A century-old document found inside a box of unarchived records in a southern New Mexico county is shedding a little more light on the shooting death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Wed Nojoke 44
The Thing May 30 Hazz Matt 1
Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) May 19 Nikki88 20
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 19
Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 8
News Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11) Apr '17 Mother Nature 8
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC