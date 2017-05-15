Deming woman sentenced to prison for federal methamphetamine trafficking conviction
Erika Jimenez, 31, of Deming, N.M., was sentenced Friday, May 12, 2017, in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction. Jimenez was arrested on July 17, 2016, on an indictment charging her with distribution of methamphetamine on July 22, 2015, and Nov. 9, 2015, in Luna County, N.M. The indictment included forfeiture provisions requiring Jimenez to forfeit $1,750 to the United States.
