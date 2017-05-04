Cultural Atlas: Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum
Agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry in New Mexico, but many fear the next generation doesn't appreciate or understand just how valuable it is to our economy and everyday way of life. That's why the Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces is open seven days a week to impart an appreciation of exactly what agriculture means to New Mexico.
