Correction: Billy the Kid-Sheriff story

This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on the shooting death of Pat Garrett, the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid. In this photo provided by the DoA a Ana County Manager's Office, Records and Filing Supervisor Angelica Valenzuela poses at the DoA a Ana County Clerk's Office Friday, May 19, 2017, in Las Cruces, N.M. Valenzuela found a century-old document inside a box of unarchived records that sheds light on the death of the Old West lawman Pat Garrett who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.