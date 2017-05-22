Correction: Billy the Kid-Sheriff story

Correction: Billy the Kid-Sheriff story

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE - This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In a story May 19 about a historical document related to the death of the former sheriff who is credited with killing Billy the Kid, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Dona Ana County, erroneously reported the date of the coroner's jury report. The document is dated Feb. 29, 1908, not July 9, 1908.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15) May 19 Nikki88 20
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 19
Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10) May 17 ParamountGypsy 8
News Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11) Apr 30 Mother Nature 8
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 24 Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr '17 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr '17 watch dog2 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC