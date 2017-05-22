Correction: Billy the Kid-Sheriff story
FILE - This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In a story May 19 about a historical document related to the death of the former sheriff who is credited with killing Billy the Kid, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Dona Ana County, erroneously reported the date of the coroner's jury report. The document is dated Feb. 29, 1908, not July 9, 1908.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr '17
|watch dog2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC