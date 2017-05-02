Commission hires McMahon as interim county manager Commissioners unanimously vote to give Chuck McMahon a one-year contract to serve as interim county manager Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qwlg30 Chuck Mahon shakes hands with County Commissioner Billy Garrett of district one after Mahone was named the new interim county manager by the DoA a Ana County Commissioners, Wednesday, May 2, 2017. LAS CRUCES - The DoA a Ana County Board of Commissioners convened in a special meeting Tuesday and unanimously voted to offer Chuck McMahon a one-year contract to serve as interim county manager while the commission conducts a search for a permanent manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.