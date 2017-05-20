Centennial High graduation 2017 Kyra Jorgensen reacts after receiving her diploma at the 2017 Centennial High School commencement on May 20, 2017. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qGgHWn An unidentified man attempts to take a picture with his tablet at the 2017 Centennial High School commencement on May 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.