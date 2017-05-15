Canadians decline to consecrate as bi...

Canadians decline to consecrate as bishop a former AMiA priest

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Thinking Anglicans

The Rev. Jake Worley, elected bishop of the diocese of Caledonia April 22 , will not be consecrated, after a ruling by the House of Bishops of the ecclesiastical province of British Columbia and Yukon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thinking Anglicans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10) 3 hr ParamountGypsy 19
Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10) 3 hr ParamountGypsy 8
News Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11) Apr 30 Mother Nature 8
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 24 Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr 19 watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr 17 watch dog2 21
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC