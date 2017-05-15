Canadians decline to consecrate as bishop a former AMiA priest
The Rev. Jake Worley, elected bishop of the diocese of Caledonia April 22 , will not be consecrated, after a ruling by the House of Bishops of the ecclesiastical province of British Columbia and Yukon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thinking Anglicans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr 30
|Mother Nature
|8
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC