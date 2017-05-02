The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that John W. Gose, who taught science in Las Cruces and El Paso, pleaded guilty to charges that he manufactured and possessed methamphetamine. Breaking bad: Ex-science teacher in New Mexico pleads guilty to manufacturing meth The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that John W. Gose, who taught science in Las Cruces and El Paso, pleaded guilty to charges that he manufactured and possessed methamphetamine.

