Bixby, Fenske prevail in Soil and Watera
Bixby, Fenske prevail in Soil and Water Conservation District election Of the 70,654 eligible voters 3,459 voted in the election Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qwJeeh LAS CRUCES - Unofficial results from the County Clerk's office show Kevin Bixby and D. Craig Fenske won in Tuesday's DoA a Ana Soil and Water Conservation District board election.
