Bixby, Fenske prevail in Soil and Watera

LAS CRUCES - Unofficial results from the County Clerk's office show Kevin Bixby and D. Craig Fenske won in Tuesday's Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District board election. Of the 70,654 eligible voters 3,459 voted in the election

