Bataan recreation brings focus to those who gavea
Bataan Death March re-creation brings focus to those who gave all Mission Memorial Day team members will make the 66-mile, 5-day trek in honor of the fallen. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/05/26/bataan-death-march-re-creation-brings-focus-those-who-gave-all/346661001/ The voices of approximately 1,800 New Mexicans who endured the gruesome Bataan Death March during World War II have nearly all been silenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Nojoke
|44
|The Thing
|May 30
|Hazz Matt
|1
|Las Cruces Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|May 19
|Nikki88
|20
|Police arrest nephew of missing woman (Apr '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|19
|Robin Colts was not murdered by Debbie or James (Dec '10)
|May 17
|ParamountGypsy
|8
|Man, 20, gets three years in prison (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Mother Nature
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC