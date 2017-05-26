Bataan recreation brings focus to those who gavea

Bataan Death March re-creation brings focus to those who gave all Mission Memorial Day team members will make the 66-mile, 5-day trek in honor of the fallen. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/05/26/bataan-death-march-re-creation-brings-focus-those-who-gave-all/346661001/ The voices of approximately 1,800 New Mexicans who endured the gruesome Bataan Death March during World War II have nearly all been silenced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.