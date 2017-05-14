Austins Fine Jewelry a cut above since 1979
LAS CRUCES - Take a quick walk around Austins Fine Jewelry, and it immediately becomes clear that owner Keith Austin has much more to offer than classic diamond engagement rings and wedding sets.
