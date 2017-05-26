Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Alamogordo hiker dies after falling into canyon Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/05/26/alamogordo-hiker-dies-after-falling-into-canyon-david-morales/349958001/ LAS CRUCES - Rescuers have recovered the body of a 19-year-old hiker who fell 250 feet into a canyon on Thursday night in the Alamogordo area, police said. New Mexico State Police identified the hiker as David Morales, of Alamogordo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.