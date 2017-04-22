Woman charged with sixth DWI
Woman charged with sixth DWI DoA a Ana County sheriff's deputies arrested the woman after she made a fast-food run Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2p7SEyA LAS CRUCES - A 50-year-old DoA a Ana County woman was arrested Friday and charged with what sheriff's department records showed was her sixth driving while intoxicated offense. Diane Tarr, who lives in mobile home park in the 4000 block of San Ysidro Road, just north of the Las Cruces city limits, was charged with aggravated DWI, driving with a revoked license, and violating conditions of parole.
