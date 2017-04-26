What's up in Las Cruces: April 26
What's up in Las Cruces: April 26 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2q4TQB1 Fair Housing Awareness Class : 10 to 11 a.m. today at Mesilla Valley Community of Hope campus, 999 W. Amador Ave. The city of Las Cruces will recognize the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Federal Fair Housing Act by then President Lyndon B. Johnson and April as Fair Housing month by hosting a Fair Housing awareness class.
