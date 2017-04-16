What's up in Las Cruces: April 16

What's up in Las Cruces: April 16

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

What's up in Las Cruces: April 16 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ofQKZL Easter Masses : 8 a.m. in Spanish, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in English, today at St. Genevieve Church, 100 S. Espina St. Info: stgen.info .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) 2 hr watch dog2 21
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) 23 hr CONCHA PENA 9
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 5 Sinitiya 214
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Apr 1 Call 43
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC