Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich will talk with constituents and answer questions about "critical issues facing New Mexico" in a town hall Monday, April 17 in Las Cruces. Udall, Heinrich to host town hall in Las Cruces Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich will talk with constituents and answer questions about "critical issues facing New Mexico" in a town hall Monday, April 17 in Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.