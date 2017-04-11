Udall, Heinrich to host town hall in Las Cruces
Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich will talk with constituents and answer questions about "critical issues facing New Mexico" in a town hall Monday, April 17 in Las Cruces. Udall, Heinrich to host town hall in Las Cruces Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich will talk with constituents and answer questions about "critical issues facing New Mexico" in a town hall Monday, April 17 in Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 7
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC