Three arrested after boyfriend allegedly beaten with bat Victims injuries not life-threatening Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pduIJY LAS CRUCES - Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputies were notified of the beating of a 24-year-old man. Investigators report the incident began when Ruth Carbajal, 29, allegedly got in an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend as the two were traveling along Mesquite Road south of Las Cruces.

