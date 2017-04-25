Symposium showcases student research anda

"This is an opportunity for our best and brightest students to highlight what they've accomplished over the last year," Symposium showcases student research, creativity "This is an opportunity for our best and brightest students to highlight what they've accomplished over the last year," Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pj7HFS NMSU students perform the dance piece titled "Quid Sit Versu Tibi?" choreographed by senior dance major Carley Casey during the dance program's Entwined Philosophies show at the Center for The Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.