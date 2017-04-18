State warns about dust storms in southern New Mexico
State officials are warning that residents of Las Cruces, Deming and others in those counties should be prepared for dust storms. Weather conditions and human activity can lead to high levels of dust, making it unsafe for those with asthma, allergies or chronic breathing and lung problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Thu
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC