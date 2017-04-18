Saturday cleanup scheduled at Do a An...

Saturday cleanup scheduled at Do a Ana Cemetery

18 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Saturday cleanup scheduled at DoA a Ana Cemetery Volunteers are needed to help clean up the DoA a Ana Cemetery from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pykIcl Peter Stone, rakes the dirt over 1st Sgt Henry C. Haring's grave site one of the many graves in the Old DoA a Ana Cemetery as part of an effort to clean up the aging cemetery, Friday, March 3, 2017. Stone a Marine and Air Force Veteran took his time with each grave careful to not disturb the sites as he cleaned them up.

