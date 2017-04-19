Sanctuary school district: Illegal im...

Sanctuary school district: Illegal immigrant students welcome in Las Cruces

Fox News

A New Mexico school board passed a resolution this week to ensure undocumented immigrant students and children of undocumented immigrants receive benefits such as free and reduced cost meals, transportation, health care from the school nurse, extracurricular activities and educational services. Las Cruces School Board President Maria Flores said the district wanted to create the policy because of what they call threatening and scary language by the Trump administration for immigrant families in parts of New Mexico.

Las Cruces, NM

