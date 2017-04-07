Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
There are 3 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Friday Apr 7, titled Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
Report: Las Cruces saw 112 days with elevated smog in 2015 Las Cruces ranks 23rd in the nation for worst smog pollution and worst in state for soot Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://lcsun.co/2p99OZI Earl Nissen,left, Hannah Perkins,center, and Lucas Herndon, discuss a new air pollution report "Our Health at Risk" Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Albert Johnson Park. LAS CRUCES - A New Mexico environmental advocacy group released a report Thursday that showed Las Cruces experienced elevated smog levels one-third of the year in 2015, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, and argued pollution levels could become worse under new policies from the Trump administration.
#1 Friday Apr 7
MEXICO SMOG COMING ACROSS THE BORDER????
#2 Friday Apr 7
That's just Myrna!
She has a very large cave behind, and is not into personal hygene like most cave dwellers.
I'm surprised you are not all dead....
#3 Friday
Frankenfool posts!
