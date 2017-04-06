Police release video of Church's Chic...

Police release video of Church's Chicken robbery

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspect responsible for Tuesday evening's armed robbery of the Church's Chicken restaurant on the city's East Mesa, according to the Las Cruces Police.

