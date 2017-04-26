Police looking for suspects in morning robberya
A robbery involving a firearm was committed at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the Casa Bandera Apartment complex located at 855 E. University Ave. Police looking for suspects in morning robbery near NMSU A robbery involving a firearm was committed at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the Casa Bandera Apartment complex located at 855 E. University Ave. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2q5aDnm LAS CRUCES - Police are seeking two people after an armed robbery was reported at the Casa Bandera Apartment complex, 855 E. University Ave. around 3:15 Wednesday morning.
