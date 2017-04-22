One man dead in shooting at Las Cruce...

One man dead in shooting at Las Cruces motel

One man dead in shooting at Las Cruces motel Shooting happened at the Town House Motel Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pQe7tU Las Cruces police officers at the Town House Motel, where they responded to a shooting on Saturday, April 22, 2017. At the scene, officers found one gunshot victim who was later pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at April 22 at 12:35PM MDT

