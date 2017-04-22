One man dead in shooting at Las Cruces motel
Las Cruces police officers at the Town House Motel, where they responded to a shooting on Saturday, April 22, 2017. At the scene, officers found one gunshot victim who was later pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center.
