Officials: Woman accused of DWI after crashing car 3 times
This Friday, April 21, 2017 booking photo provided by the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department shows Diane Tarr, 50. Authorities say Tarr, already on probation for aggravated DWI, was arrested on suspicion of again committing that crime while crashing her car several times in her trailer park in Las Cruces, N.M. According to the department, neighbors reported seeing Tarr crash her vehicle into a gas line, a water line and another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
