NMSU professor to speak on craft beers
Peter Kopp, an assistant professor of history at New Mexico State University, will present "A History of Hops and the Craft Beer Revolution" at noon Tuesday, April 11, as part of the Brown Bag Lecture series at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. NMSU professor to speak on craft beers Peter Kopp, an assistant professor of history at New Mexico State University, will present "A History of Hops and the Craft Beer Revolution" at noon Tuesday, April 11, as part of the Brown Bag Lecture series at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nGnNGI LAS CRUCES - Peter Kopp, an assistant professor of history at New Mexico State University, will present "A History of Hops and the Craft Beer Revolution" at noon Tuesday, April 11, as part of the Brown Bag Lecture series at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St. Admission is free and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Call
|43
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Fri
|Sinitiya
|212
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC